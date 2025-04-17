Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $751,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,304,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,012,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,017. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

