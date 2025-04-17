Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,639,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.