Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EWS opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $778.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.