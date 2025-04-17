Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 94,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $113.92.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.