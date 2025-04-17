Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

