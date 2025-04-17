Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after buying an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $148,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

