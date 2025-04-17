Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $54.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

