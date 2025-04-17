Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 147.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 78,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 352.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 164,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

