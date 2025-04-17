Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.30. 550,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.89. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.