Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 32,079 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 32,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,745.76. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 25,686 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $72,691.38.

On Friday, March 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 2,900 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $9,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 37,001 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $120,993.27.

On Monday, March 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 27,331 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $91,832.16.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 31,781 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $109,008.83.

On Tuesday, February 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $167,966.24.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $54,658.05.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $120,479.48.

On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $110,732.93.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 378,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 439,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 1,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

