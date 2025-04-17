F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in F.N.B. by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNB opened at $12.26 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.