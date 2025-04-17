Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Purchases C$19,212.58 in Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Jason Thomas Kenney bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,212.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,212.58. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position.

Shares of Fairfax India stock opened at C$16.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$20.69.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India.

