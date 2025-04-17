Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Purchases C$19,212.58 in Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Jason Thomas Kenney bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,212.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,212.58. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position.
Fairfax India Price Performance
Shares of Fairfax India stock opened at C$16.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$20.69.
About Fairfax India
