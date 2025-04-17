Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $184.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

