Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,568,441. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $796.62 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $862.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.