Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.31.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $961.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $956.66 and a 200-day moving average of $888.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

