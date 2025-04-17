Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 30 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $351.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.