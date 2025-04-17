Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VTI opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.