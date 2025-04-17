Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.55 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.49. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

