Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 233 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MO opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.