Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,320 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,971,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

