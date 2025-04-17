Farringdon Capital Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $306.56 on Thursday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.75.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

