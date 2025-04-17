Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes $1.52 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Lennar makes up approximately 0.6% of Farringdon Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Lennar Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $102.88 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

