Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises 0.9% of Farringdon Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.