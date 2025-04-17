Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. The company has a market cap of $862.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
About Ferrellgas Partners
