Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. The company has a market cap of $862.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

