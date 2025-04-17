Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FITB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 4,857,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.