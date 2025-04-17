First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FACO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 12.41%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

