First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 709,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 733,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Advantage by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

