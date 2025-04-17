First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 69 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Shares of AMP opened at $463.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.97 and its 200 day moving average is $522.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

