First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $812,000 Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in RB Global were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC decreased their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

