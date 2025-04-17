First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 1,195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $344.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

