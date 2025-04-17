First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Community by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FCCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

First Community Stock Performance

FCCO stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

