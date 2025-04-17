First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 169.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,185,772 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

