First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Apr 25 Dividend of $0.21

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a apr 25 dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Thursday, May 15th.

First National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE FN opened at C$39.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.15 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 24,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,270.64. 71.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.