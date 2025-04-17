First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -601.50 and a beta of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.