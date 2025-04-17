Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s current price.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Flex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flex by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Flex by 13,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 1,177,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.