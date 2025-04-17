Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $3.64 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.84 million, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

