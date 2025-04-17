Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 target price on Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Fluent alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLNT

Fluent Trading Up 7.0 %

FLNT opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,877 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.