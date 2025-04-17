Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

