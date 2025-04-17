Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Forestar Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Forestar Group Price Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $944.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.53. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOR

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.