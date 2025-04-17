Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Forestar Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Forestar Group Price Performance
NYSE:FOR opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $944.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.53. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
