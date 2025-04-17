Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.95. 77,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,245,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

