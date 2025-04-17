Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 17704603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

