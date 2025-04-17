Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

