Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

