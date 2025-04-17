Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

