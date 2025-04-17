Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PEP stock opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

