Fourthstone LLC Buys 263,026 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 322.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,026 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises 1.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.07% of Old Point Financial worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 263,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,554,000 after buying an additional 18,064,777 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $193.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Old Point Financial Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

