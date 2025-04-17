Fourthstone LLC Has $939,000 Stake in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,698 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 2,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB opened at $6.43 on Thursday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.51.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNKB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

LINKBANCORP Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

