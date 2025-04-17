Fourthstone LLC Invests $2.03 Million in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 178,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HomeStreet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 40.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

