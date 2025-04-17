Fourthstone LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Insider Activity at Waterstone Financial

In other news, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $38,715.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,922.76. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick S. Lawton sold 37,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $526,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,307.93. The trade was a 43.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock worth $929,283. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on WSBF

About Waterstone Financial

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.