Fourthstone LLC Sells 11,955 Shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Finward Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Finward Bancorp were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Finward Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Youman purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,178.48. This represents a 6.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn M. Burke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,472 shares of company stock valued at $174,563. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWD opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.28. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.